100.7 KOOL FM

Don Henley 70th Birthday
The Eagles legend will celebrate his birthday with special guests at American Airlines Center
The Eagles legend will celebrate his birthday with special guests at American Airlines Center
Vote For Your Favorite Places to Eat & Drink
The Sweetwater Jaycees are holding their annual event March 10th-12th.
Enter the 2017 Million Dollar Bracket Challenge Here
Join us for the Blarney Blowout at The Zone
A high school student is a hero for saving his friend's life while cameras rolled.
Here's an exclusive premiere of "The Vinyard" from the Neal Morse Band's new live two-DVD set, 'Morsefest 2015.'
A student who exercised his First Amendment right has led to a teacher losing his job.
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has had long relationship with Sib Hashian's daughter, offers a particularly poignant tribute to the former Boston drummer.
Ozzy Osbourne vowed to continue in the aftermath of Randy Rhoads' death when he appeared on 'Late Night With David Letterman' in March 1982.
Anytime an alligator does anything, it's news.
'Don't Let Up' is the 12th studio project from Night Ranger, and one that’s appropriately named.
Your eyes may be bigger than your stomach when you look at this.
Xavier, Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon each won their respective regional semifinals on Thursday night and advanced to the Elite Eight. Here's a recap of the action:
The band issued a statement following the news that Sib Hashian, the drummer on their first two albums, died.